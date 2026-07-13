1st Armored Division Band performs for America 250 Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014633" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Armored Division Band performs for the United States of America’s 250th Celebration in the streets of El Paso, Texas, on July 4, 2026. The 1st Armored Division Band is a group of Soldiers and musicians who engage with communities by performing music. This video features the band’s subsidiary group, the 1st Armored Division Band Rock Band, performing “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Christopher Eyde, 1st Armored Division Band)