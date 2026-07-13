The 1st Armored Division Band performs for the United States of America’s 250th Celebration in the streets of El Paso, Texas, on July 4, 2026. The 1st Armored Division Band is a group of Soldiers and musicians who engage with communities by performing music. This video features the band’s subsidiary group, the 1st Armored Division Band Rock Band, performing “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Christopher Eyde, 1st Armored Division Band)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014633
|VIRIN:
|260704-A-ES171-7027
|Filename:
|DOD_111839668
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Division Band performs for America 250 Celebration, by SGT Kyler Hembree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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