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    Coast Guard welcomes two cutters to new Virginia home port

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The Coast Guard welcomed the crews of cutters Venturous (WMEC 625) and Resolute (WMEC 620) to their new home port at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, July 10 and 13, 2026. Both 210-foot Reliance-class medium endurance cutters relocated to Virginia after previously being homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida. The transition brings approximately 154 Coast Guard personnel and their families to the Hampton Roads area. (U.S. Coast Guard B-roll package by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014632
    VIRIN: 260613-G-NJ244-1002
    Filename: DOD_111839666
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    USCGC Venturous
    USCGC Resolute
    USCG

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