Coast Guard welcomes two cutters to new Virginia home port

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014632" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard welcomed the crews of cutters Venturous (WMEC 625) and Resolute (WMEC 620) to their new home port at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, July 10 and 13, 2026. Both 210-foot Reliance-class medium endurance cutters relocated to Virginia after previously being homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida. The transition brings approximately 154 Coast Guard personnel and their families to the Hampton Roads area. (U.S. Coast Guard B-roll package by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)