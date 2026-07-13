Coast Guard welcomes two cutters to new Virginia home port

The Coast Guard welcomed the crews of cutters Venturous (WMEC 625) and Resolute (WMEC 620) to their new home port at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, July 10 and 13, 2026. Both 210-foot Reliance-class medium endurance cutters relocated to Virginia after previously being homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida. The transition brings approximately 154 Coast Guard personnel and their families to the Hampton Roads area. (U.S. Coast Guard B-roll package by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014632
|VIRIN:
|260613-G-NJ244-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111839666
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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