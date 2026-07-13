Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks on U.S. Military dedication to military service at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 9, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 14:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014630
|VIRIN:
|260709-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111839662
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SECWAR Hegseth Speaks about U.S. Military Dedication to "Send ME", by SSG Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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