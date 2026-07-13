SW Delivers Remarks to NG Soldiers

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chief of the National Guard Bureau U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and United States Attorney General Todd Blanche speak to National Guard members in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 13:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014629
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111839656
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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