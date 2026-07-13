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    Garrison Dam Powerhouse Time Lapse

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    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    An early morning time-lapse video of the Garrison Dam hydroelectric powerhouse and Missouri River located near Riverdale, North Dakota, June 25, 2026. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Delanie Stafford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014627
    VIRIN: 260625-A-KS317-2010
    Filename: DOD_111839652
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Dam Powerhouse Time Lapse, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Garrison Dam
    Garrison Dam Powerhouse

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