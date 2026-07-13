An early morning time-lapse video of the Garrison Dam hydroelectric powerhouse and Missouri River located near Riverdale, North Dakota, June 25, 2026. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Delanie Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014627
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-KS317-2010
|Filename:
|DOD_111839652
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Dam Powerhouse Time Lapse, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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