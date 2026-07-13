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    MOS 13M Multiple Launch Rocket System Crewmember-Full Testimonial

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    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 13M Multiple Launch Rocket System Crewmember, MLRS, HIMARS-Full Testimonial

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014626
    VIRIN: 260710-D-MN278-6712
    PIN: 260003
    Filename: DOD_111839634
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    MOS 13M, Multiple Launch Rocket System Crewmember, USAREC, Army Job, Army Career, Field Artillery

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