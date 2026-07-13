Parachute Rigger 92R

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014625" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As a Parachute Rigger, you’ll ensure the safety of every paratrooper you work with. You’ll inspect, test, and pack parachutes, their extraction and release systems, and all the associated components of the parachute system. You’ll be responsible for the safety and repair of all parachute equipment before, during, and after an airdrop operation. You’ll be responsible for assembling rigging components and securing all the supplies in the aircraft.