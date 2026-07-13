MOS 13M Multiple Launch Rocket System Crewmember-30 Sec.

United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 13M Multiple Launch Rocket System Crewmember, MLRS, HIMARS
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014624
|VIRIN:
|260710-D-MN278-1959
|PIN:
|260003
|Filename:
|DOD_111839624
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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