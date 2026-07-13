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    Parachute Rigger 92R - :30

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    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Jason Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    As a Parachute Rigger, you’ll ensure the safety of every paratrooper you work with. You’ll inspect, test, and pack parachutes, their extraction and release systems, and all the associated components of the parachute system. You’ll be responsible for the safety and repair of all parachute equipment before, during, and after an airdrop operation. You’ll be responsible for assembling rigging components and securing all the supplies in the aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014623
    VIRIN: 260714-D-RB344-5396
    Filename: DOD_111839620
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Parachute Rigger 92R - :30, by Jason Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army - MOS/Occupational Fields

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