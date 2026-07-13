As a Parachute Rigger, you’ll ensure the safety of every paratrooper you work with. You’ll inspect, test, and pack parachutes, their extraction and release systems, and all the associated components of the parachute system. You’ll be responsible for the safety and repair of all parachute equipment before, during, and after an airdrop operation. You’ll be responsible for assembling rigging components and securing all the supplies in the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 13:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014622
|VIRIN:
|260714-D-RB344-7845
|Filename:
|DOD_111839616
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Parachute Rigger 92R - :15, by Jason Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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