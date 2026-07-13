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    Coast Guard PADET Baltimore: So Others May Know

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matt West, Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan talk about being Public Affairs Specialists attached to the Public Affairs Detachment Baltimore in Curtis Bay, Baltimore, Maryland, April 09, 2026. PADET Baltimore services Sector Maryland-National Capital Region and Sector Delaware Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 13:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014620
    VIRIN: 260409-G-PO504-2086
    Filename: DOD_111839554
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

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    TAGS

    Public affairs specialist
    Public Affairs
    Public Affairs Detachment Baltimore
    PADET Baltimore
    U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Specialist
    U.S. Coast Guard PA

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