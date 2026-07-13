Coast Guard PADET Baltimore: So Others May Know

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matt West, Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan talk about being Public Affairs Specialists attached to the Public Affairs Detachment Baltimore in Curtis Bay, Baltimore, Maryland, April 09, 2026. PADET Baltimore services Sector Maryland-National Capital Region and Sector Delaware Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 13:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014620
|VIRIN:
|260409-G-PO504-2086
|Filename:
|DOD_111839554
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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