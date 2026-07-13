U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Cornelius speaks about Operation Forest Sentinel at Darby High School, Darby, Montana, July 3, 2026. Operation Forest Sentinel, under the Innovative Readiness Training Program, delivers opportunities for service members to train in a joint environment to enhance military readiness while building civil-military partnerships and providing key services with lasting benefits for the Bitterroot National Forest and surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 14:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1014619
|VIRIN:
|260703-M-AL009-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111839537
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Forest Sentinel 2026: U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Cornelius Interview, by LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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