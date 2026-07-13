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    Operation Forest Sentinel 2026: U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Cornelius Interview

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    MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Cornelius speaks about Operation Forest Sentinel at Darby High School, Darby, Montana, July 3, 2026. Operation Forest Sentinel, under the Innovative Readiness Training Program, delivers opportunities for service members to train in a joint environment to enhance military readiness while building civil-military partnerships and providing key services with lasting benefits for the Bitterroot National Forest and surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 14:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1014619
    VIRIN: 260703-M-AL009-1002
    Filename: DOD_111839537
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: MONTANA, US

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    This work, Operation Forest Sentinel 2026: U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Cornelius Interview, by LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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