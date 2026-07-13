Operation Forest Sentinel 2026: Roger Farley Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014618" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Roger Farley, an employee with the U.S. Forest Service, speaks about Operation Forest Sentinel at Darby High School, Darby, Montana, June 29, 2026. Operation Forest Sentinel, under the Innovative Readiness Training Program, delivers opportunities for service members to train in a joint environment to enhance military readiness while building civil-military partnerships and providing key services with lasting benefits for the Bitterroot National Forest and surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)