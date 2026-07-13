(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Self-Propelled Artillery Systems Mechanic 91P - :30

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Jason Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    As a Self-Propelled Artillery Systems Mechanic, you’ll supervise and gain the skills needed to perform maintenance and recovery operations on all self-propelled field artillery cannon weapon systems, including automotive, turret, fire control, and chemical protection subsystems. You’ll learn the proper methods to check the hydraulics system, maintain and repair the power drive, the weapons systems, and the computers. You will also learn to identify, use, and maintain a wide range of tools to get the job done.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014616
    VIRIN: 260714-D-RB344-9729
    Filename: DOD_111839520
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Self-Propelled Artillery Systems Mechanic 91P - :30, by Jason Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army - MOS/Occupational Fields

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video