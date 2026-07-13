As a Self-Propelled Artillery Systems Mechanic, you’ll supervise and gain the skills needed to perform maintenance and recovery operations on all self-propelled field artillery cannon weapon systems, including automotive, turret, fire control, and chemical protection subsystems. You’ll learn the proper methods to check the hydraulics system, maintain and repair the power drive, the weapons systems, and the computers. You will also learn to identify, use, and maintain a wide range of tools to get the job done.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 13:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014616
|VIRIN:
|260714-D-RB344-9729
|Filename:
|DOD_111839520
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Self-Propelled Artillery Systems Mechanic 91P - :30, by Jason Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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