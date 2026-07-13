Self-Propelled Artillery Systems Mechanic 91P - :15

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014614" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As a Self-Propelled Artillery Systems Mechanic, you’ll supervise and gain the skills needed to perform maintenance and recovery operations on all self-propelled field artillery cannon weapon systems, including automotive, turret, fire control, and chemical protection subsystems. You’ll learn the proper methods to check the hydraulics system, maintain and repair the power drive, the weapons systems, and the computers. You will also learn to identify, use, and maintain a wide range of tools to get the job done.