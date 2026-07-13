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    Strength in Motion

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    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Smith 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    The United States Air Force Air Mobility Command demonstrates strength in motion through Rapid Global Mobility--projecting, connecting, maneuvering, and sustaining combat power anywhere on the globe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014611
    VIRIN: 260714-F-F3224-1001
    PIN: 250052-A
    Filename: DOD_111839500
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength in Motion, by SSgt Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AMC
    Rapid Global Mobility
    3AVS

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