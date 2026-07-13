Operation Forest Sentinel 2026: U.S. Marines with 4th MLG Maintain a Trail at the West Fork Bitterroot River B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014610" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, perform trail maintenance at the West Fork Bitterroot River, Darby, Montana, July 2, 2026. Operation Forest Sentinel is an Innovative Readiness Training mission that brings together the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air National Guard and the U.S. Forest Service to maintain and restore park infrastructure throughout the Bitterroot National Forest. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)