Operation Forest Sentinel 2026: U.S. Marines with 4th MLG Maintain a Trail at the West Fork Bitterroot River B-Roll

U.S. Marines assigned to 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, perform trail maintenance at the West Fork Bitterroot River, Darby, Montana, July 2, 2026. Operation Forest Sentinel is an Innovative Readiness Training mission that brings together the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air National Guard and the U.S. Forest Service to maintain and restore park infrastructure throughout the Bitterroot National Forest. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014610
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-AL009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111839484
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|DARBY, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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