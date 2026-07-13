Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, command chief of Air Education and Training Command, visiting Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026. During the visit, Quinn and Bickley engaged with Airmen, faculty and Air Force ROTC cadets, toured Air University programs and received mission briefings highlighting education, leadership development and force development initiatives across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona)