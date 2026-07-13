Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

B-roll of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, command chief of Air Education and Training Command, visiting Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026. During the visit, Quinn and Bickley engaged with Airmen, faculty and Air Force ROTC cadets, toured Air University programs and received mission briefings highlighting education, leadership development and force development initiatives across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014609
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-IW492-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111839446
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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