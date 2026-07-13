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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    B-roll of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, command chief of Air Education and Training Command, visiting Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026. During the visit, Quinn and Bickley engaged with Airmen, faculty and Air Force ROTC cadets, toured Air University programs and received mission briefings highlighting education, leadership development and force development initiatives across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014609
    VIRIN: 260604-F-IW492-1001
    Filename: DOD_111839446
    Length: 00:08:09
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning, by SSgt Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AETC
    AETC Commander
    Air Univeristy
    AETC Command Chief
    Chad Bickley
    Clark Quinn

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