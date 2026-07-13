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    Network Communication Systems Specialist 25H - :15

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    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Jason Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    As a Network Communication Systems Specialist, you’ll be responsible for installing, repairing, and maintaining cabling and wiring, telecommunication systems, and network management facilities. You’ll install communications networks while helping troubleshoot and reengineer assets to support operational requirements and ensure communication systems are working.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014606
    VIRIN: 260714-D-RB344-7752
    Filename: DOD_111839425
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, Network Communication Systems Specialist 25H - :15, by Jason Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army - MOS/Occupational Fields

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