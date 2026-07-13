Network Communication Systems Specialist 25H

As a Network Communication Systems Specialist, you’ll be responsible for installing, repairing, and maintaining cabling and wiring, telecommunication systems, and network management facilities. You’ll install communications networks while helping troubleshoot and reengineer assets to support operational requirements and ensure communication systems are working.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014604
|VIRIN:
|260714-D-RB344-7205
|Filename:
|DOD_111839398
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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