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    MOS 13B Cannon Crewmember-Full Testimonial

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    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 13B Cannon Crewmember-Full Testimonial

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014600
    VIRIN: 260709-D-MN278-5717
    PIN: 260001
    Filename: DOD_111839310
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, MOS 13B Cannon Crewmember-Full Testimonial, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MOS 13B, Cannon Crewmember, USAREC, Army Job, Army Career, Field Artillery

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