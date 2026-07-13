MOS 13B Cannon Crewmember-15 Sec.

United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 13B Cannon Crewmember
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 12:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014594
|VIRIN:
|260709-D-MN278-8006
|PIN:
|260001
|Filename:
|DOD_111839286
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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