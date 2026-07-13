17E - Electromagnetic Warfare Specialist - :30

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014591" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As an Electromagnetic Warfare Specialist, you will become an expert in a high-tech, cutting-edge field that places you at the forefront of modern warfare. You will be critical to national security as you protect our forces and manage the electromagnetic spectrum environment. This includes radio, cellular, satellite communications, GPS, and radar systems.