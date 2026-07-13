As an Electromagnetic Warfare Specialist, you will become an expert in a high-tech, cutting-edge field that places you at the forefront of modern warfare. You will be critical to national security as you protect our forces and manage the electromagnetic spectrum environment. This includes radio, cellular, satellite communications, GPS, and radar systems.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014589
|VIRIN:
|260714-D-RB344-2254
|Filename:
|DOD_111839272
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 17E - Electromagnetic Warfare Specialist - :15, by Jason Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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