(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview - MOS 17E - Electromagnetic Warfare Specialist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Jason Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    As an Electromagnetic Warfare Specialist, you will become an expert in a high-tech, cutting-edge field that places you at the forefront of modern warfare. You will be critical to national security as you protect our forces and manage the electromagnetic spectrum environment. This includes radio, cellular, satellite communications, GPS, and radar systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 12:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014588
    VIRIN: 260714-D-RB344-7325
    Filename: DOD_111839261
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview - MOS 17E - Electromagnetic Warfare Specialist, by Jason Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army - MOS/Occupational Fields
    US Military Service Specific Occupational Fields

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video