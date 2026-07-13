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    BJACH Demonstrates the TRICARE Q-Anywhere Mobile App

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    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    FORT POLK, La. — Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital demonstrates how beneficiaries can use the free TRICARE Q-Anywhere mobile app to join the pharmacy queue, receive real-time updates, and know when it’s time to pick up their prescription. The app helps improve the patient experience by allowing users to spend less time waiting in the pharmacy lobby and more time going about their day. Download the Q-Anywhere app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Pharmacy to get started. (Defense Health Agency video by Jean Graves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 11:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1014585
    VIRIN: 260714-A-GR633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111839243
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, BJACH Demonstrates the TRICARE Q-Anywhere Mobile App, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TRICARE Q-Anywhere Mobile App
    TRICARE Q

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