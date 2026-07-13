BJACH Demonstrates the TRICARE Q-Anywhere Mobile App

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014585" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT POLK, La. — Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital demonstrates how beneficiaries can use the free TRICARE Q-Anywhere mobile app to join the pharmacy queue, receive real-time updates, and know when it’s time to pick up their prescription. The app helps improve the patient experience by allowing users to spend less time waiting in the pharmacy lobby and more time going about their day. Download the Q-Anywhere app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Pharmacy to get started. (Defense Health Agency video by Jean Graves)