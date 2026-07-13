Coast Guard Heartland District commander delivers remarks on hurricane preparedness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014583" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Will Watson, commander Heartland District, delivers remarks on hurricane preparedness in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 2, 2026. It is imperative for Coast Guard members and their families to maintain readiness in the event of a major storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace Mcbryde)