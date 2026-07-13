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    Coast Guard Heartland District commander delivers remarks on hurricane preparedness

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Will Watson, commander Heartland District, delivers remarks on hurricane preparedness in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 2, 2026. It is imperative for Coast Guard members and their families to maintain readiness in the event of a major storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace Mcbryde)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014583
    VIRIN: 260702-G-FL626-7034
    Filename: DOD_111839200
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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    Hurricane2026

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