Coast Guard Heartland District commander delivers remarks on hurricane preparedness

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Will Watson, commander Heartland District, delivers remarks on hurricane preparedness in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 2, 2026. It is imperative for Coast Guard members and their families to maintain readiness in the event of a major storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace Mcbryde)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 11:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014583
|VIRIN:
|260702-G-FL626-7034
|Filename:
|DOD_111839200
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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