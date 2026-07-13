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    Col. Eley assumes command of 6ARW

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Eley assumes command of the 6th Air Refueling Wing during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2026. Eley challenged Airmen to carry the wing's legacy forward by staying bold, innovative and mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 11:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014580
    VIRIN: 260714-F-DE541-3001
    PIN: 260710FD
    Filename: DOD_111839178
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Col. Eley assumes command of 6ARW, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Team MacDill
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    6ARW
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Change of Command 2026

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