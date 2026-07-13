Col. Eley assumes command of 6ARW

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Eley assumes command of the 6th Air Refueling Wing during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2026. Eley challenged Airmen to carry the wing's legacy forward by staying bold, innovative and mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 11:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014580
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-DE541-3001
|PIN:
|260710FD
|Filename:
|DOD_111839178
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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