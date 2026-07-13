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    What's Your Score? Using the Financial Well-Being Assessment Tool

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    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Robyn Mroszczyk 

    Office of the Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness

    The Financial Well-Being Assessment Tool five you a fast, clear snapshot of your financial health.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014567
    VIRIN: 260714-D-EI183-3083
    Filename: DOD_111838816
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, What's Your Score? Using the Financial Well-Being Assessment Tool, by Robyn Mroszczyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    financial wellness
    financial readiness
    #BeyondBasicPay
    Military Compensation Education Campaign

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