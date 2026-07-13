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    Aviano ALS hosts immersive field training exercise with Security Forces.

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.01.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Airman Leadership School class 26-E participate in a 31st Security Forces Squadron field training exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2026. The ALS-FTX utilized potential real-word scenarios for students to sharpen critical thinking, teamwork and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 08:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014566
    VIRIN: 260701-F-LD437-4979
    Filename: DOD_111838808
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviano ALS hosts immersive field training exercise with Security Forces., by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    31 FW, Aviano AB, ALS, SFS

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