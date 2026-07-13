Airman Leadership School class 26-E participate in a 31st Security Forces Squadron field training exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2026. The ALS-FTX utilized potential real-word scenarios for students to sharpen critical thinking, teamwork and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 08:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014566
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-LD437-4979
|Filename:
|DOD_111838808
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano ALS hosts immersive field training exercise with Security Forces., by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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