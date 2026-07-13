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    What was your path to becoming a doctor in uniform?

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    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Todd Dorsey, Steven Fixel, James Lloyd and Theodore Pough

    Medical Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, The Medical Officer of the Marine Corps and director, Health Services, shares his journey to earning a commission in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps through the Health Professions Scholarship Program. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 09:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1014565
    VIRIN: 260608-N-NX118-5672
    Filename: DOD_111838799
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, What was your path to becoming a doctor in uniform?, by Todd Dorsey, Steven Fixel, James Lloyd and Theodore Pough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine
    U.S. Navy Medical Corps

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