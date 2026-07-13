What was your path to becoming a doctor in uniform?

Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, The Medical Officer of the Marine Corps and director, Health Services, shares his journey to earning a commission in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps through the Health Professions Scholarship Program. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 09:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1014565
|VIRIN:
|260608-N-NX118-5672
|Filename:
|DOD_111838799
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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