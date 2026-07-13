21st Theater Sustainment Command Recovers Drone Components to Support Innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014564" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command unload salvaged drone components at the 21st TSC's Millrinder Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 14, 2026. The recovered components support innovation efforts by enabling Soldiers to analyze, repurpose and develop practical solutions that enhance readiness, reduce waste and improve sustainment capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Robert Palmer)