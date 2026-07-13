U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command unload salvaged drone components at the 21st TSC's Millrinder Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 14, 2026. The recovered components support innovation efforts by enabling Soldiers to analyze, repurpose and develop practical solutions that enhance readiness, reduce waste and improve sustainment capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Robert Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 08:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014564
|VIRIN:
|260714-A-XO150-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111838786
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Recovers Drone Components to Support Innovation, by PFC Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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