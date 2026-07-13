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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Recovers Drone Components to Support Innovation

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.14.2026

    Video by Pfc. Robert Palmer Jr 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command unload salvaged drone components at the 21st TSC's Millrinder Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 14, 2026. The recovered components support innovation efforts by enabling Soldiers to analyze, repurpose and develop practical solutions that enhance readiness, reduce waste and improve sustainment capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Robert Palmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 08:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014564
    VIRIN: 260714-A-XO150-1006
    Filename: DOD_111838786
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

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