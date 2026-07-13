Burnsville Lake Dam 50th Anniversary

BURNSVILLE, W.Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, hosted a celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Burnsville Lake Dam on July 2, 2026. The event commemorates five decades of service since the dam's completion in 1976, recognizing its vital role in flood risk management, recreation, and environmental stewardship for central West Virginia.
Since it became operational, the dam has prevented nearly $325.3 million in flood damages and serves as a premier destination for recreation and historical preservation, managed in partnership with the Town of Burnsville, Friends of Burnsville Lake, and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. The celebration honors the community partnerships and volunteer efforts that have been instrumental to the project's success.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 07:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014561
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-PA223-3608
|Filename:
|DOD_111838682
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|BURNSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, US
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|0
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|0
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