Burnsville Lake Dam 50th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014561" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BURNSVILLE, W.Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, hosted a celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Burnsville Lake Dam on July 2, 2026. The event commemorates five decades of service since the dam's completion in 1976, recognizing its vital role in flood risk management, recreation, and environmental stewardship for central West Virginia.



Since it became operational, the dam has prevented nearly $325.3 million in flood damages and serves as a premier destination for recreation and historical preservation, managed in partnership with the Town of Burnsville, Friends of Burnsville Lake, and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. The celebration honors the community partnerships and volunteer efforts that have been instrumental to the project's success.