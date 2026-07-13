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    Burnsville Lake Dam 50th Anniversary

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    BURNSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    BURNSVILLE, W.Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, hosted a celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Burnsville Lake Dam on July 2, 2026. The event commemorates five decades of service since the dam's completion in 1976, recognizing its vital role in flood risk management, recreation, and environmental stewardship for central West Virginia.

    Since it became operational, the dam has prevented nearly $325.3 million in flood damages and serves as a premier destination for recreation and historical preservation, managed in partnership with the Town of Burnsville, Friends of Burnsville Lake, and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. The celebration honors the community partnerships and volunteer efforts that have been instrumental to the project's success.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 07:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014561
    VIRIN: 260702-A-PA223-3608
    Filename: DOD_111838682
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: BURNSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Burnsville Lake Dam 50th Anniversary, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    West Virginia
    Flood Risk Management
    Civil Works
    Huntington District
    USACE
    Burnsville Lake Dam

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