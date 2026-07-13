RMAS Cadets LFX in GTA

Officer cadets from the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct live-fire training during an exercise in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 8, 2026. This exercise is the final pre-deployment training event before the academy conducts field training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 09:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014558
|VIRIN:
|260708-A-EF519-8253
|Filename:
|DOD_111838576
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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