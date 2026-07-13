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    RMAS Cadets LFX in GTA

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.07.2026

    Video by Cpl. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Officer cadets from the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct live-fire training during an exercise in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 8, 2026. This exercise is the final pre-deployment training event before the academy conducts field training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Thomas Dixon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014558
    VIRIN: 260708-A-EF519-8253
    Filename: DOD_111838576
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, RMAS Cadets LFX in GTA, by CPL Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RMAS
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom

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