Northern Europe defense conference builds on longstanding partnerships for security and modern warfighting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014553" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, co-chaired the 2026 Northern Europe Chiefs of Defense Conference in Vilnius, Lithuania alongside General Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Chief of Defence of Lithuania on May 11-12, 2026. The event brought together senior military leaders from across the region and Allied nations to strengthen combined military operations and modern warfighting, enabling Allies to enhance their contributions to Europe’s conventional defense. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)