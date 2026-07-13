Northern Europe defense conference builds on longstanding partnerships for security and modern warfighting

U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, co-chaired the 2026 Northern Europe Chiefs of Defense Conference in Vilnius, Lithuania alongside General Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Chief of Defence of Lithuania on May 11-12, 2026. The event brought together senior military leaders from across the region and Allied nations to strengthen combined military operations and modern warfighting, enabling Allies to enhance their contributions to Europe’s conventional defense. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 04:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014553
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-GR811-5821
|Filename:
|DOD_111838524
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VILNIUS, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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