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    Northern Europe defense conference builds on longstanding partnerships for security and modern warfighting

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    VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

    05.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, co-chaired the 2026 Northern Europe Chiefs of Defense Conference in Vilnius, Lithuania alongside General Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Chief of Defence of Lithuania on May 11-12, 2026. The event brought together senior military leaders from across the region and Allied nations to strengthen combined military operations and modern warfighting, enabling Allies to enhance their contributions to Europe’s conventional defense. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 04:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014553
    VIRIN: 260511-A-GR811-5821
    Filename: DOD_111838524
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VILNIUS, LT

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    TAGS

    Lithuania
    CHOD
    Chiefs of Defense Conference
    State Partnership Program
    NATO

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