Rehabilitation centres funded by NATO Allies aid injured Ukrainian soldiers’

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Across Ukraine, injured soldiers are recovering from their wounds and rebuilding their strength with support from NATO’s Project Renovator.

Five NATO Allies – Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom – are leading the development of five military rehabilitation centres, with NATO providing coordination and guidance.

This footage gives a glimpse inside a Project Renovator facility supported by the United Kingdom. Here, Ukrainian soldiers receive medical rehabilitation, extensive physical therapy and other services designed to help them return to military service where possible, or make a safe and healthy transition to civilian life.

Project Renovator is part of NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine (CAP) – the overarching framework for NATO’s practical support to Ukraine, including urgent non-lethal assistance and longer-term capacity-building to help Ukraine move towards full interoperability with NATO.

Footage includes shots of injured Ukrainian personnel undergoing physical therapy at a Project Renovator facility.

---SHOTLIST---

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – RECOVERING UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS EXERCISING

(00:19) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS RECOVERING FROM LEG WOUNDS PLAYING FLOOR VOLLEYBALL

(00:40) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN SOLDIER UNDERGOING ELECTRODE THERAPY

(01:13) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN SOLDIER RECEIVING THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE

(01:32) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS UNDERGOING STRENGTH TRAINING, BALANCE TRAINING AND OTHER FORMS OF PHYSICAL THERAPY