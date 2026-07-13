(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Rehabilitation centres funded by NATO Allies aid injured Ukrainian soldiers’

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UKRAINE

    05.31.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Across Ukraine, injured soldiers are recovering from their wounds and rebuilding their strength with support from NATO’s Project Renovator.
    Five NATO Allies – Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom – are leading the development of five military rehabilitation centres, with NATO providing coordination and guidance.
    This footage gives a glimpse inside a Project Renovator facility supported by the United Kingdom. Here, Ukrainian soldiers receive medical rehabilitation, extensive physical therapy and other services designed to help them return to military service where possible, or make a safe and healthy transition to civilian life.
    Project Renovator is part of NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine (CAP) – the overarching framework for NATO’s practical support to Ukraine, including urgent non-lethal assistance and longer-term capacity-building to help Ukraine move towards full interoperability with NATO.
    Footage includes shots of injured Ukrainian personnel undergoing physical therapy at a Project Renovator facility.
    ---SHOTLIST---
    (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – RECOVERING UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS EXERCISING
    (00:19) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS RECOVERING FROM LEG WOUNDS PLAYING FLOOR VOLLEYBALL
    (00:40) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN SOLDIER UNDERGOING ELECTRODE THERAPY
    (01:13) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN SOLDIER RECEIVING THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE
    (01:32) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS UNDERGOING STRENGTH TRAINING, BALANCE TRAINING AND OTHER FORMS OF PHYSICAL THERAPY

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014552
    VIRIN: 260601-O-DO483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111838516
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: UA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video