III MEF demonstrates MRIC live-fire during Valiant Shield 26

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force field the Medium-Range Intercept Capability system at Mason Live Fire Training Range Complex, Guam, June 19-30, 2026 during a live-fire demonstration in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. The MRIC provides a state-of-the-art missile system that defeats enemy cruise missiles and other manned and unmanned aerial threats. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)
This video contains USMC licensed music assets from Adobe Stock: Cyberpunk Metal (Full Version) – Vihlyancev_EV
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 02:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014551
|VIRIN:
|260710-M-KE598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111838487
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|MASON LIVE FIRE TRAINING RANGE COMPLEX, GU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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