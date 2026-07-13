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    Coast Guard hoists man from sinking catamaran offshore Kauai

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, hoists a man from his sinking catamaran offshore Kauai, July 12, 2026. The man was transported to Lihue Airport in Lihue, Hawaii, and was evaluated by EMS with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 23:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014541
    VIRIN: 260713-G-BQ071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111838330
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    MH-65 Dolphin
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Hawaii
    USCG

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