F-15E and F-15EX Load Inspection B-Roll

U.S. Airmen from the 67th Fighter Squadron and the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron conduct an inspection and capabilities test involving the F-15E and F-15EX aircraft on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 8, 2026. This joint integration and rapid-munitions validation highlight the standardization of advanced precision-guided munitions loading across legacy and next-generation fighter platforms. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 23:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014540
|VIRIN:
|260714-M-RR386-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111838329
|Length:
|00:08:07
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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