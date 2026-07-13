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    United States Forces Japan 69th Birthday

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    JAPAN

    07.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    A video that highlights United States Forces Japan's 69th Birthday (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 22:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014531
    VIRIN: 260702-F-HI767-7315
    Filename: DOD_111838235
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Forces Japan 69th Birthday, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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