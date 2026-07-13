United States Forces Japan 69th Birthday

A video that highlights United States Forces Japan's 69th Birthday (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 22:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014531
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-HI767-7315
|Filename:
|DOD_111838235
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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