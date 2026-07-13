13th MEU Conducts Integrated Training while Underway with the MKIARG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014527" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct routine operations and integrated training with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group off the coast of California, July 13, 2026. The 13th MEU and the MKIARG are underway and conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations to enhance their combined Navy-Marine Corps readiness and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)