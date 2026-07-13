13th MEU Conducts Integrated Training while Underway with the MKIARG

U.S. Marines assigned 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct routine operations and integrated training with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group off the coast of California, July 13, 2026. The 13th MEU and the MKIARG are underway and conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations to enhance their combined Navy-Marine Corps readiness and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 23:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014527
|VIRIN:
|260714-M-MS254-1238
|Filename:
|DOD_111838196
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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