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    13th MEU Conducts Integrated Training while Underway with the MKIARG

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    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines assigned 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct routine operations and integrated training with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group off the coast of California, July 13, 2026. The 13th MEU and the MKIARG are underway and conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations to enhance their combined Navy-Marine Corps readiness and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 23:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014527
    VIRIN: 260714-M-MS254-1238
    Filename: DOD_111838196
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    underway
    13th MEU
    BLT 2/4
    MKI
    VMFA 211
    FromTheSea

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