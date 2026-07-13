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    B-Roll: U.S. Navy Sailors, Canadian service members conduct mass casualty exercise aboard USS ESSEX

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.08.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maria Amaya 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy corpsmen assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and the Canadian Medical Emergency Response Team provide medical care during a mass casualty drill in the Pacific Ocean as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 8, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maria Amaya)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014525
    VIRIN: 260708-M-WT188-1001
    Filename: DOD_111838173
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Navy Sailors, Canadian service members conduct mass casualty exercise aboard USS ESSEX, by LCpl Maria Amaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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