National Best Warrior Competition 2026 Marksmanship Test

Each competitor's marksmanship is tested during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition July 11, 2026, held at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, FL. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Nyesha Louima)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014517
|VIRIN:
|260711-A-OW673-1951
|Filename:
|DOD_111838116
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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