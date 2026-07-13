National Best Warrior Competition 2026 Marksmanship Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014517" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Each competitor's marksmanship is tested during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition July 11, 2026, held at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, FL. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Nyesha Louima)