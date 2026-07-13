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    National Best Warrior Competition 2026 Marksmanship Test

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    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Nyesha Louima 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Each competitor's marksmanship is tested during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition July 11, 2026, held at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, FL. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Nyesha Louima)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014517
    VIRIN: 260711-A-OW673-1951
    Filename: DOD_111838116
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2026 Marksmanship Test, by SPC Nyesha Louima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ARNG
    FLNG
    National Best Warrior Competition
    ARNG Best Warrior

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