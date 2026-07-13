Pistol Small Arms Firing School-Camp Perry, OH 2026 (Classroom portion)

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Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Pistol Team lead the classroom instruction of the 2026 Pistol Small Arms Firing School at Camp Perry, Ohio July 13. The unique unit located out of Fort Benning, Georgia has lead SAFS instruction since 1965. Once the classroom portion is over, the SAFS students put their lessons to the test on the range. (This b-roll only shows the classroom. Range is in another b-roll package.) USAMU Soldiers are assisted on the range by expert marksmen from across the services, as well civilian competitive shooters. SAFS classes are also taught in rifle and smallbore. Together, all the SAFS instruction reaches about 700 people and are part of the Civilian Marksmanship Program's National Matches each year.