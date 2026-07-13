LSM VCM Contract Award

The U.S. Navy awarded a $2.2 billion Vessel Construction Management (VCM) contract to TOTE Services LLC to oversee the acquisition of the Landing Ship Medium (LSM). The VCM strategy leverages commercial best practices and a government-provided, proven ship design to accelerate delivery, improve cost discipline and expand the nation’s shipbuilding industrial base. (U.S. Navy video by Kenneth Hendren and Matthew Roberts).
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014503
|VIRIN:
|260713-M-CO500-1775
|Filename:
|DOD_111837957
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
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|0
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|0
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