(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    LSM VCM Contract Award

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Ken Hendren and Matt Roberts

    Portfolio Acquisition Executive Maritime (PAE Maritime)

    The U.S. Navy awarded a $2.2 billion Vessel Construction Management (VCM) contract to TOTE Services LLC to oversee the acquisition of the Landing Ship Medium (LSM). The VCM strategy leverages commercial best practices and a government-provided, proven ship design to accelerate delivery, improve cost discipline and expand the nation’s shipbuilding industrial base. (U.S. Navy video by Kenneth Hendren and Matthew Roberts).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 17:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014503
    VIRIN: 260713-M-CO500-1775
    Filename: DOD_111837957
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LSM VCM Contract Award, by Ken Hendren and Matt Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shipbuilding
    medium landing ship
    LSM
    Marine Corps
    PAE Maritime
    Vessel Construction Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video