LSM VCM Contract Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014503" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Navy awarded a $2.2 billion Vessel Construction Management (VCM) contract to TOTE Services LLC to oversee the acquisition of the Landing Ship Medium (LSM). The VCM strategy leverages commercial best practices and a government-provided, proven ship design to accelerate delivery, improve cost discipline and expand the nation’s shipbuilding industrial base. (U.S. Navy video by Kenneth Hendren and Matthew Roberts).