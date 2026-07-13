B-Roll: Pacific Strike Team, partner nations conduct mass casualty exercise

Partner nations participate in a mass casualty exercise facilitated by members of the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, July 8, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Cassidy Shepherd)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014502
|VIRIN:
|260708-M-IA046-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837924
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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