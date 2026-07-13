I Marine Expeditionary Force Speaker Series: Monica Zech

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014499" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Guest speaker Monica Zech, a traffic safety educator, speaks to Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, about traffic safety during a safe driving brief as part of a I Marine Expeditionary Force speaker series on force preservation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2026. The ongoing I MEF force preservation speaker series promotes the understanding that mental, spiritual and social fitness are as critical to warfighting readiness as physical fitness and technical proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)