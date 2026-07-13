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    I Marine Expeditionary Force Speaker Series: Monica Zech

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Guest speaker Monica Zech, a traffic safety educator, speaks to Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, about traffic safety during a safe driving brief as part of a I Marine Expeditionary Force speaker series on force preservation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2026. The ongoing I MEF force preservation speaker series promotes the understanding that mental, spiritual and social fitness are as critical to warfighting readiness as physical fitness and technical proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014499
    VIRIN: 260710-M-FK421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837918
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    I MEF
    3rd AABN
    Speaker Series
    Force Preservation
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton

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