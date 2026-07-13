I Marine Expeditionary Force Speaker Series: Monica Zech

Guest speaker Monica Zech, a traffic safety educator, speaks to Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, about traffic safety during a safe driving brief as part of a I Marine Expeditionary Force speaker series on force preservation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2026. The ongoing I MEF force preservation speaker series promotes the understanding that mental, spiritual and social fitness are as critical to warfighting readiness as physical fitness and technical proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014499
|VIRIN:
|260710-M-FK421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837918
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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