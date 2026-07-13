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    Lima Company MCMAP

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Cpl. Dylan Smith 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, execute tan belt techniques as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 7, 2026. During recruit training, recruits are taught and must master basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt through MCMAP. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 16:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014491
    VIRIN: 260707-M-FA312-3825
    Filename: DOD_111837881
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Lima Company MCMAP, by Cpl Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCMAP
    MCRDPI
    Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion
    MCRD Parris Island

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