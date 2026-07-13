Lima Company MCMAP

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, execute tan belt techniques as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 7, 2026. During recruit training, recruits are taught and must master basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt through MCMAP. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 16:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014491
|VIRIN:
|260707-M-FA312-3825
|Filename:
|DOD_111837881
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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