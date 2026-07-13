250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014490" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Heatwave concert hosted by Armed Forces Entertainment is conducted at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 3, 2026. Marine Corps Community Services partnered with AFE to host the third biennial Heatwave concert, inviting base residents, guests, and personnel for an evening of live music, fireworks, food and drinks in celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)