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    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jade Venegas  

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Heatwave concert hosted by Armed Forces Entertainment is conducted at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 3, 2026. Marine Corps Community Services partnered with AFE to host the third biennial Heatwave concert, inviting base residents, guests, and personnel for an evening of live music, fireworks, food and drinks in celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014490
    VIRIN: 260703-M-GO167-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837866
    Length: 00:09:24
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert, by Sgt Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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