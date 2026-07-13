Maxwell honors fallen Airmen and families with memorial garden rededication and ruck

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014489" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen and families came together for a memorial ruck to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 21, 2026. The ruck served as a reminder of the courage and dedication of those who gave their lives defending our freedom. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)