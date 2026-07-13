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    Maxwell honors fallen Airmen and families with memorial garden rededication and ruck

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    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Airmen and families came together for a memorial ruck to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 21, 2026. The ruck served as a reminder of the courage and dedication of those who gave their lives defending our freedom. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014489
    VIRIN: 260521-F-XI916-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837851
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: US

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    This work, Maxwell honors fallen Airmen and families with memorial garden rededication and ruck, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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