Airmen and families came together for a memorial ruck to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 21, 2026. The ruck served as a reminder of the courage and dedication of those who gave their lives defending our freedom. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 16:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014489
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-XI916-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837851
|Length:
|00:06:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell honors fallen Airmen and families with memorial garden rededication and ruck, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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